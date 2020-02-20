Keep Muscatine Beautiful is holding an Almost Friday Fest Cajun Cook-Off on February 25

MUSCATINE — For those who love the Almost Friday Fest events, they will be able to get a taste of what to expect from the Fest this summer — with a Cajun twist.
On Fat Tuesday, February 25 from 5-7:30 p.m., Keep Muscatine Beautiful will hold an Almost Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off in the Merrill Hotel Ballroom. The Merrill Hotel is an event sponsor.
“We decided that we wanted to do a couple of events throughout the winter just to keep Almost Friday Fest kind of out in front of people and on their minds so we didn’t lose our momentum over the winter,” Brenda Christensen, a member of the Keep Muscatine Beautiful committee, which puts together the Almost Friday Fests each summer.
She and fellow committee member Chris Boar created the Dueling Pianos event last November. When they were thinking about an event for February, it only seemed natural to go with a Mardi Gras theme. “We started kicking around ideas for a Mardi Gras themed event and we decided on a Cajun cook-off.”
For $20, or $25 at the door, guests can enjoy Cajun cooking from 13 chefs and vote for their two favorite dishes. These dishes include jambalaya, boudin balls, red beans and rice, Cajun quesadilla, and even alligator.
“We’ll have plenty of food,” Christensen said.
Guests also will have the chance to enjoy King Cake, a staple of the Mardi Gras celebration, for dessert. Those who find the special prize in their slice will be crowned the King or Queen of Mardi Gras.
The Merrill Hotel created a signature cocktail for the event, called the River Twister cocktail.
“We asked them to come up with something along the lines of a Hurricane, a traditional Mardi Gras drink.”
Christensen said that she thought the River Twister name was a creative one given Muscatine’s location on the river.
“I encourage people to come for just a little fun,” Christensen said. “Here’s another opportunity to go do something at a very inexpensive price and with all the food we’re offering, you shouldn’t leave empty.”
Proceeds will help fund the 2020 Almost Friday Fests, a free event held on the fourth Thursday of the month from May to September.
“I think everybody that attended the Almost Friday Fest last year thought it was a great event and enjoyed themselves, and so we’re just trying to keep that tradition going for at least year," Christensen said.
Tickets are available at Feather Your Nest Interiors, 215 West 2nd St. and the Merrill Hotel.