Keep Muscatine Beautiful is holding an Almost Friday Fest Cajun Cook-Off on February 25

MUSCATINE — For those who love the Almost Friday Fest events, they will be able to get a taste of what to expect from the Fest this summer — with a Cajun twist.

On Fat Tuesday, February 25 from 5-7:30 p.m., Keep Muscatine Beautiful will hold an Almost Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off in the Merrill Hotel Ballroom. The Merrill Hotel is an event sponsor.

“We decided that we wanted to do a couple of events throughout the winter just to keep Almost Friday Fest kind of out in front of people and on their minds so we didn’t lose our momentum over the winter,” Brenda Christensen, a member of the Keep Muscatine Beautiful committee, which puts together the Almost Friday Fests each summer.

She and fellow committee member Chris Boar created the Dueling Pianos event last November. When they were thinking about an event for February, it only seemed natural to go with a Mardi Gras theme. “We started kicking around ideas for a Mardi Gras themed event and we decided on a Cajun cook-off.”

For $20, or $25 at the door, guests can enjoy Cajun cooking from 13 chefs and vote for their two favorite dishes. These dishes include jambalaya, boudin balls, red beans and rice, Cajun quesadilla, and even alligator.

“We’ll have plenty of food,” Christensen said.

