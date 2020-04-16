Keeping good going: Residents donate stimulus checks to Muscatine Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working with the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), sharing resources to bring food to the community. They are serving over 300 meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and are sending out 260 grocery bags to vulnerable residents this Thursday.

Bock said many residents are underemployed or out of work, so there is the risk of them not having food, losing their homes or not being able to keep the lights and heat on.

“There’s a lot of people out there who maybe never would’ve thought that they’d ever have to depend on the Salvation Army or MCSA for help, but now they do,” Bock said, “So these funds are coming in, and we have to use them to open up the entire branch of social services, not just feeding.”

Just like with the kettle donations last holiday season, Bock promised that all funds and donations they receive will stay in Muscatine County, and will be used to help residents who are in need or who are now vulnerable due to COVID-19.

Bock said he is “speechless and just blown away” by how generous the Muscatine community is, truly believing that they encapsulate the SA’s “Keep good going” slogan.