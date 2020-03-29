Keeping storytime alive: Franklin Teachers read to their students using Facebook Live

MUSCATINE — Every school day, Franklin Elementary School students from kindergarten to fifth grade are being read to by their teachers.
While classes may not be in session to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the school faculty are trying to keep that part of school going.
“I think our teachers, not just at Franklin but throughout our whole district, are really struggling right now,” Principal Julie Stoneking said. “They want to be in school, they miss their kids, they have anxiety about what’s going to happen next… So we’re just trying to build our own morale and keep things alive, especially for the kids who I’m sure are feeling the same way.”
Thanks to an idea by McKinley Principal Joelle McConnaha, some local elementary schools have taken to Facebook for Facebook Live storytime. When she had asked her faculty for volunteers for the project, Stoneking received a flood of positive responses, allowing her to schedule a different faculty member to read each day.
She has a backlog of videos she plans to upload every night around 7 p.m. Families can join the Franklin Elementary Facebook page to watch.
“I think once word got out, I had a lot of people watching,” Stoneking said. Since Monday night – when she first recorded herself reading “The Giving Tree” – the page and the videos have received hundreds of views and plenty of likes and comments.
“I’ve been getting feedback from parents thanking me for doing this, saying that their child looks forward to it every night,” she said. “We’re really glad, and we’ve got some very talented teachers, too.”
When kindergarten teacher Audrey Phelan read “Let’s Go for a Drive”, her daughters joined in as "actors".
“We just happened to have an elephant and a piggy stuffed animal, and they decided that they wanted to be active participants,” she said. “It was fun, we had a good time doing it.”
It is a different experience reading to a camera instead of a class, but Phelan was able to use her imagination to help her.
“When I was doing it, I was just imagining that we were all in our classroom together. I have this sweet purple chair that I sit in and everybody sits in front of me on the carpet. That’s how I was imagining it as we were doing it.”
“Just being able to maintain some kind of connection even if it’s from a distance is important," Stoneking said. "We have strong relationships with our kids, and I would say that’s probably our strength as a team.”
With plenty of books and reading volunteers at the ready, Storytime Live is expected to continue until April 13, when classes are scheduled to begin again. Stoneking said she is thinking of other fun projects for her faculty to do that her students could enjoy.
One of these projects was inspired by a Google Hangout session. Together with the help of their school’s music teacher, the Franklin faculty is planning on posting their own version of the Brady Bunch, naturally titled, “The Franklin Bunch”.
“We couldn’t just have our kids just sit and wonder what’s going to happen,” Stoneking said, “Kids thrive on structure and routine, and there’s none of that right now. That’s got to be really hard on them.” As such, she and the rest of the teachers at Franklin hope that they can keep providing that sense of routine, familiarity and comfort for their students through storytime and other videos and posts on their page even as their school stays closed.
“It’s just a unique time, and I don’t know if anybody has all the answers,” Phelan said. While she wants the district to keep the safety of students and faculty in mind as they make their next decisions, she also hopes that she gets to see her own students before they move onto the next grade. “It would be extremely bittersweet if, when we said goodbye for spring break, that was the end. But I’m hoping that’s not the case.”
