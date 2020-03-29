Keeping storytime alive: Franklin Teachers read to their students using Facebook Live

“I’ve been getting feedback from parents thanking me for doing this, saying that their child looks forward to it every night,” she said. “We’re really glad, and we’ve got some very talented teachers, too.”

When kindergarten teacher Audrey Phelan read “Let’s Go for a Drive”, her daughters joined in as "actors".

“We just happened to have an elephant and a piggy stuffed animal, and they decided that they wanted to be active participants,” she said. “It was fun, we had a good time doing it.”

It is a different experience reading to a camera instead of a class, but Phelan was able to use her imagination to help her.

“When I was doing it, I was just imagining that we were all in our classroom together. I have this sweet purple chair that I sit in and everybody sits in front of me on the carpet. That’s how I was imagining it as we were doing it.”

“Just being able to maintain some kind of connection even if it’s from a distance is important," Stoneking said. "We have strong relationships with our kids, and I would say that’s probably our strength as a team.”