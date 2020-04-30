Kent Corporation helps local charities, preparing warm meals for those who need them

“Typically our kitchen staff prepares meals for large company events, which happen on average about once/week,” Reynolds said. The Kent kitchen team also regularly makes meals for breakfast or lunch meetings, when they happen. “Our kitchen team goes above and beyond to work for the win-win by looking for ways to help our employees, while also helping the community.”

This won’t be the first time Kent has used its kitchen to try to help others. Every month Kent Corporation offers its employees Take & Bake meals, made by its in-house kitchen staff, to benefit the United Way of Muscatine. “All proceeds are matched by Kent and a donation is made monthly.” The kitchen team also bakes holiday cookie platters with proceeds also going to the United Way of Muscatine.

For this volunteering venture, Kent will have a team of four to five at a time working to make these meals. “Making up to 300 meals is quite an undertaking, so their expertise is so appreciated.” With dishes like pork loin chops, green beans and mashed potatoes on the menu, these meals will not only be filling but comforting as well.