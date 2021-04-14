Kent Corporation named a US Best Managed Company for a second year in a row

MUSCATINE — Muscatine's Kent Corporation was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company Tuesday.
This is the second time, as well as the second consecutive year, that Kent, located at 2905 U.S. Highway 61 North in Muscatine, has been honored with this title. Additionally, out of the 49 companies that were selected for this title, Kent is the only company from Iowa, and one of only 20 to be a repeat honoree.
“Of course, Kent Corporation is thrilled to be selected not only as a 2021 winner, but for the second consecutive year,” corporate spokesperson Carol Reynolds said. “I really think, in the light of last year’s pandemic specifically, it was really a reflection of our resiliency and consistency during that really turbulent year.”
Reynolds pointed out how Kent Corporation stayed committed to its strategies in spite of the pandemic.
“From an execution standpoint, we were really agile and able to apply new protocols and insure business continuity,” she said.
She said Kent Corporation has also worked hard to continue taking care of its community along with its employees.
“That was reflected in collaborations with non-profits throughout the year to take care of folks," she said. "We were also dedicated to being responsible and operating well during the pandemic.”
In a press release, Kent Chairman and CEO Gage Kent contributed this recognition to the planning and strategies the company put in place throughout 2020, as well as the company’s focus on continuing to provide high quality products while keeping its employees safe and healthy during the pandemic.
“The Kent team is committed to ensuring the best results for our customers in addition to having a special focus on serving our community,” Kent said. “To be recognized yet again as a Best Managed Company is not only an honor, but a true testament to our team’s commitment to address any challenge, no matter the size or scale.
“The award for us is really a mark of excellence and a reflection of the hard work of our employees and the Kent family of companies. As such, we’re really wanting to credit our employees’ hard work during this challenging year,” Reynolds said.
Sponsored by both Deloitte Private as well as the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Best Managed Company program is used to recognize private companies throughout the United States that have proved to be outstanding in their achievements throughout the past year.
Along with needing to have revenues of at least $250 million, these companies’ achievements can include their strategic planning skills, how resilient they are as a company, how they treat their employees, how strong their financials are and the ways they are able to contribute to both their local communities and the national economy.