Kent Corporation named a US Best Managed Company for a second year in a row

In a press release, Kent Chairman and CEO Gage Kent contributed this recognition to the planning and strategies the company put in place throughout 2020, as well as the company’s focus on continuing to provide high quality products while keeping its employees safe and healthy during the pandemic.

“The Kent team is committed to ensuring the best results for our customers in addition to having a special focus on serving our community,” Kent said. “To be recognized yet again as a Best Managed Company is not only an honor, but a true testament to our team’s commitment to address any challenge, no matter the size or scale.

“The award for us is really a mark of excellence and a reflection of the hard work of our employees and the Kent family of companies. As such, we’re really wanting to credit our employees’ hard work during this challenging year,” Reynolds said.

Sponsored by both Deloitte Private as well as the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Best Managed Company program is used to recognize private companies throughout the United States that have proved to be outstanding in their achievements throughout the past year.

Along with needing to have revenues of at least $250 million, these companies’ achievements can include their strategic planning skills, how resilient they are as a company, how they treat their employees, how strong their financials are and the ways they are able to contribute to both their local communities and the national economy.

