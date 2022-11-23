Kies named Muscatine Police Chief

After a search that culminated in the interviewing of six candidates last week, the city of Muscatine has announced that Capt. Anthony Kies is the next chief of the Muscatine Police Department.

According to a news release from the city, Kies’ selection is pending the approval of the Muscatine City Council during its Dec. 1 meeting. After the vote, Kies will assume the role of chief following current Chief Brett Talkington’s retirement in March 2023.

“Tony is committed to upholding the values of public service, ethical leadership and professionalism — all while maintaining a sense of humor,” Carol Webb, Muscatine city administrator, said. “He is extremely passionate about Muscatine and will serve our community well in this new role.”

Kies was out of the office Wednesday afternoon and could not be reached for comment. During the selection process, he commented that his 20 years of experience in law enforcement — 17 with the Muscatine Police Department — as well as volunteer work in the community made him a good choice for chief.

“No one loves this community more than I do," he said. "I’m here to be part of the team of the bigger picture.” Kies currently serves as captain of patrol/division commander in which he leads over 30 officers that provide a variety of services.

“We want to continue to gain the trust in the community,” he said during a meeting with the chief candidates. “You go back to being a peace officer and back to protecting and serving the community and you can be looked at a little less on the law enforcement side and be looked at as a peace officer. We can outreach to the community, educate, work on crime reduction and even try to educate people on firearm safety.”

Kies joined the department in 2003 and was named corporal in 2005. He was promoted to sergeant of the patrol division in 2009 and lieutenant in the patrol division in 2011. He was named investigative lieutenant in 2018 and led the investigative unit that includes the Major Crime Unit, Street Crime Unit, and Drug Task Force operations. During this time, he was instrumental in the development and supervision of the Muscatine Evidence Technical Team and coordinating citizen training opportunities.

Also in 2018, Kies created and developed the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team (MSORT) and currently serves as its commander. The multi-jourisdictional SWAT team is linked with several different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members.

Kies is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, Heartland Tactical Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and Muscatine Charities Inc., and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.