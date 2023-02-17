MUSCATINE — Growing up in small-town Iowa, Anthony Kies remembers seeing police officers as people who the community held great respect for, were an integral part of life and always the first to help.

It was watching those policemen while growing up that first inspired Kies to become a police officer himself. It is what led to a 20-year career in law enforcement, with 17 of them serving with the Muscatine Police Department. His only regret was a two-year stretch in which he left the department — Kies said his passion has always been to help the people in the community.

“In a small town, what you saw was the loving, caring, generosity side,” he said. “I wanted to continue to bring that to this town.”

During Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, Kies, who had been selected in November 2022 to become the new Muscatine police chief and approved by the council on Dec. 1, 2022, was sworn in. Holding his two-year-old son Nolan in his left arm, he raised his right hand to take the oath of office from Mayor Brad Bark. Along the walls of the council chambers, members of the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department all lined up in support of Kies.

Kies said the moment he became chief was “bittersweet” as outgoing chief Brett Talkington, who Kies had worked with for many years, is retiring. At the same time there was a sense of excitement as he moves up. There was also a feeling of camaraderie and family, with his wife and children, Layla and Caden, sitting with him and a roomful of people he has worked with there to support him. His daughter Gracelyn was unable to attend.

After being sworn in, Kies stood in the foyer of city hall as over 100 emergency responders warmly shook his hand or, more often, hugged him and wished him well in the new job. He said that kind of warmth is what he wants to bring as police chief. After working with the two previous chiefs, he hopes to continue the open-door policy with the community and be very involved with the community.

“As the younger generation comes in, we are going to be doing some things a little different,” he said. “We carry the same traditions and the same community policing and outreach we have always done.”

After taking the oath, Kies’ wife Kory pinned the chief’s badge on his dress uniform. Technically, his badge has not arrived yet, but Talkington had given Kies the badge he has worn for many years.

Since the announcement that Kies had earned the position of chief, he has been following Talkington around, learning everything he can about the job.

“I learned a lot in the transition period,” he said. “I am very fortunate that City Administrator (Carol) Webb allowed that to happen and the city council was on board with that.”

Kies has commented in the past he has done most of the jobs in the police department. He was serving as captain of patrol and division commander when he was selected chief. While he never had the chance to work with the drug task force or be the assistant chief, he hopes to lean on the people who know those jobs. In his 17 years, one of his main lessons has been that no one person has to have the answer for everything and everyone needs their team to lean on.

Kies joined the department in 2003 and was named corporal in 2005. He was promoted to sergeant of the patrol division in 2009 and lieutenant in the patrol division in 2011. He was named investigative lieutenant in 2018 and led the investigative unit that includes the Major Crime Unit, Street Crime Unit, and Drug Task Force operations. During this time, he was instrumental in the development and supervision of the Muscatine Evidence Technical Team and coordinating citizen training opportunities. Also in 2018, Kies created and developed the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team and currently serves as its commander. The multi-jurisdictional SWAT team is linked with several different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members. Kies is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, Heartland Tactical Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and Muscatine Charities Inc., and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Webb commented Kies’ ethical leadership and professionalism, as well as his love of the community and volunteer work, had been the deciding factors in his selection as chief.

“No one loves this community more than I do," he said. "I’m here to be part of the team of the bigger picture.”