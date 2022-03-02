Kirchner seeks Dist. 2 supervisor seat

WEST LIBERTY — While looking at the makeup of the current Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, Kurt Kirchner commented that most live within minutes of Muscatine rather than the rural areas of the county.

Now the lifelong Muscatine County resident is looking to change that.

Kirchner is throwing his hat into the ring for the District 2 supervisor position in the June 7 primary election, noting the current District 2 supervisor, Doug Holiday, had encouraged him to seek the office.

Running as a Republican, Kirchner said this is his first venture into politics, although he has served in many volunteer positions, including serving on the Fair Board for 30 years.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of activities,” he said. “We need somebody in District 2 that lives in the country. I’m on the roads every day.”

Kirchner has worked at Liqui-Grow for 44 years. He and his wife Sue live on their family farm just outside Nichols, and he said he has been involved in agriculture most of his life.

He said his overall goal is to support county services and functions that increase the overall quality of life for people who live here.

In the coming term, Kirchner said he hopes to help hold property taxes down while providing needed services. He also hopes to be able to communicate with the people of his district to determine what they want from the county government.

“I live in the district and I am loyal to the people out here,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0