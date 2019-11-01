MUSCATINE — Election Day is coming up next week in Muscatine County, and it’s important to not only be informed about the candidates on the ballot, but also prepared for the voting process itself.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Muscatine Country residents will have the chance to vote for members of both the school board and city council. Because both of these elections will be on the same ballot, residents will have to go to the polling places that they would usually go to for just city elections, not the ones they’d usually go to for just school elections.
Because of this change, Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule wanted to emphasize the importance of knowing where to go on Election Day. While knowing the right building to go to is important, knowing which precinct to go to is just as important. Voters have already been given a precinct based on their address, and those that are in precincts that might have changed or been combined with other precincts should have received a card explaining this in the mail.
If you have lost your precinct information card or if you don’t know what precinct you’re in, Soule encourages those residents to call the Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “It just makes things easier for you on Election Day when you’re not running around to several places trying to figure out where you can vote,” Soule said. “We can just look up your address and tell you. It really takes no time at all.”
There is also a new rule this year that requires every voter to have a valid ID on them when they go to vote. This can qualify as an Iowa Driver’s License, Non-Operator ID, Passport, Military/Veterans ID, Tribal ID, or Iowa Voter Identification Card. A resident may also have someone who knows them and is registered in the same precinct as them to attest to their identity. “For example, if a husband and wife both come in but the wife forgot her ID, the husband can attest for her,” she said.
If a resident is not registered to vote and their photo ID does not contain their current address in the precinct, voters must present a residential lease, utility bill, pay check property tax statement, bank statement, government issued check or other government issued document that includes their name and current address in the precinct.
All of the polling locations will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. “I think we’ve had a pretty good turn out so far, looking at all the absentee ballots we’ve gotten,” Soule said. “But I still encourage everyone who can to get out and vote.”
Polling locations
For Ward 1, which includes Precincts 1 and 2, the polling location will be the east side of the Muscatine Community School Administration Building at 2900 Mulberry Avenue.
For Ward 2, which includes Precincts 3 and 4, the polling location will be Clark House at 117 West 3rd Street.
For Ward 3, which includes Precincts 5 and 6, the polling location will be the west side of the Muscatine Community School Administration Building at 2900 Mulberry Avenue.
For Ward 4, which includes Precincts 7 and 8, the polling location will be Mulford Evangelical Free Church at 2400 Hershey Avenue.
For Ward 5, which includes Precincts 9 and 10, the polling location will be the McAvoy Center (Muscatine Community College) at 1403 Park Avenue.
For Bloomington, Fruitland 2 and Lake Townships, the polling location will be the Church of Christ at 3603 Mulberry Avenue.
For all of Sweetland Township, the polling location will be New Era Fellowship Hall at 3455 New Era Road.
For the City of Atalissa and all of Goshen Township, the polling location will be 122 3rd Street, Atalissa.
For the City of Conesville and all of Orono Township, the polling location will be Conesville City Hall at 102 3rd Street, Conesville.
For the City of Fruitland, Fruitland 1 Township, 76 and Cedar Townships, the polling location will be Fruitland Community Center at 104 Sand Run Road, Fruitland.
For the City of Nichols and all of Pike Township, the polling location will be Nichols City Hall at 429 Ijem Avenue, Nichols.
For the City of Stockton, some of the City of Blue Grass, and all of Fulton and Montpelier Townships, the polling location will be Stockton City Hall at 318 Commerce Street, Stockton.
For the City of West Liberty and Wapsi Township, the polling location will be West Liberty Community Center at 1204 North Calhoun Street, West Liberty.
For the City of Wilton, some of the City of Durant, Moscow and Wilton Townships, the polling location will be the Wilton Community Center at 1215 Cypress Street, Wilton.
