Know which Muscatine offices and services are closed during 4th of July weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020, for the Independence Day holiday, and there will be no refuse or recycling collection for that day. Administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall will also be closed on Friday, and will reopen on 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed but administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. Public access to the Public Safety Building remains limited due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed that Friday and Saturday for the Independence Day holiday. The facility will resume regular hours on Monday, July 6. For more information, call the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-8689.

There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Friday, July 3. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Monday, July 6, along with the regular Monday route. There will also be no bulky waste collection on July 3 or on July 6, but the schedule for curbside recycling will remain the same.