Know which Muscatine offices and services are closed during 4th of July weekend

MUSCATINE — City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020, for the Independence Day holiday, and there will be no refuse or recycling collection for that day. Administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall will also be closed on Friday, and will reopen on 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed but administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. Public access to the Public Safety Building remains limited due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed that Friday and Saturday for the Independence Day holiday. The facility will resume regular hours on Monday, July 6. For more information, call the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-8689.
There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Friday, July 3. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Monday, July 6, along with the regular Monday route. There will also be no bulky waste collection on July 3 or on July 6, but the schedule for curbside recycling will remain the same.
The Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on July 3 and 4, with normal hours resuming on Sunday, July 5. MuscaBus will not July 4, and regular service will resume July 6. For more information, call 563-263-8152 or visit the Public Transit page on the City of Muscatine website.
The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on July 3 and 4, with regular hours resuming on Sunday, July 5. As always, the Art Center will be closed Mondays and is currently open from Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.
The Musser Public Library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on July 4. It will then reopen on Sunday, July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 563-263-3065 or visit the Musser Public Library web page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!