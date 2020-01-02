MUSCATINE - While the official start of the flu season was in October, the season seems to be reaching its climax if local emergency rooms and urgent care facilities are anything to go by.
Recently, there have been reports of long wait times at Trinity Muscatine-Unitypoint Health thanks to there being a large number of flu patients waiting to be seen.
As of mid-December, there have been steady increases in influenza activity throughout Iowa. There has been a 2.3% of school absence due to illness with 12 schools having equal or more than 10% absence. There have been nearly 60 influenza viruses detected by the State Hygienic Laboratory, but thankfully only one influenza-associated death has been reported.
However, while some flu symptoms are severe enough to warrant a trip to the ER or Urgent Care, many experts say that most flu victims are better off staying at home and letting the flu pass on its own with the help of rest and medicine. It is also easy to contract other infections and illnesses from an emergency room, which could make an already awful flu worse.
Christy Roby Williams, the Director of Public Health at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Muscatine, recommended going to your primary caregiver if possible instead of an emergency room or urgent care if you don’t have any of the emergency symptoms but are still unsure of your health.
“If you have a health care provider established, I would recommend contacting them directly and explaining your symptoms. They may want to see you, or they may just prescribe an anti-viral medication,” said Roby Williams.
Some emergency flu symptoms to watch out for are severe chest and stomach pain, a fever over 103 degrees, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, severe or persistent vomiting and nausea, and sudden severe dizziness or ongoing dizzy spells. It is also recommended that anyone whose flu symptoms start to fade but then return with a fever and cough should go to the ER, as this can be a sign of a secondary infection such as pneumonia.
However, for high-risk group members - such as those who are pregnant, have a weakened immune system, or are over 65 years old - more mild symptoms like fever, chills or body aches are still valid enough to warrant a trip to the doctors in order to avoid further potential complications. For pregnant women, a fever that doesn’t respond to medications and feeling decreased or no movement of their baby can very much be considered an emergency.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, parents who have young children with the flu should be on the lookout for emergency symptoms such as a bluish tint to the skin, a fever with a rash, difficulties breathing, intense irritability or unresponsiveness. Children who are drinking very little or who have a lack of tears when crying or fewer wet diapers than usual should also be taken to the ER.
When it comes to preventing the flu itself, Roby Williams highly recommended focusing on hand hygiene, and taking the time to effectively wash your hands for 15-20 seconds throughout the day. There is also the flu vaccine, which is still effective even in the middle of the season. “It is the first line of defense against influenza.”
Flu season can be rough for a number of reasons, but knowing when to rest at home and when to go see a doctor can help make the season a bit easier. “I know it can be difficult or challenging financially to stay home when you’re ill, but it really helps reduce the spread of infection,” Roby Williams said.
