Kruse remembered on 20th anniversary of his death

MUSCATINE — On the 20th anniversary of the death of the only firefighter in Muscatine to have given his life in the performance of his duty, Firefighter Michael Kruse will be remembered by his brothers during a ceremony.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Muscatine firefighters will remember Kruse during a special service that will include the laying of a wreath, placing of structural firefighting gear, and a moment of silence at the Firefighters Memorial at Cedar and Fifth streets.

“Mike Kruse was a veteran of the department and he was close to retirement and he was an all-around good guy,” Fire chief Gerald Ewers said. “I worked with him at Station 2 for several years. He was smart and he knew his job well. He was safety oriented. He was a good firefighter.”

Just one year a three days after 343 firefighters perished in the 9/11 terror attacks on New York, on Sept. 14, 2002. the Muscatine Fire Department lost a member. According to a press release, six members of an 11-person shift were battling a late-night house fire at the intersection of Orange and East Sixth Street. . During the fire, Kruse, a 27-year veteran of the department, lost his life. He was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure’s roof when he fell through into the structure below.

When Ewers arrived at the scene, he issued an all-call to bring in other shifts to relieve Green Shift in containing the fire.

“The tragedy suffered by Green Shift was felt by all those who came to the scene,” Ewers said. “But it was best to relieve that shift and allow them to grieve. We still had a job to do but it was a very emotional night.”

Assistant fire Chief Mike Hartman also knew Kruse and carried a picture of him when completing the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Stair Climb.

“Mike Kruse was a veteran of the department and he was close to retirement and he was an all-around good guy,” Fire chief Gerald Ewers said. “I worked with him at Station 2 for several years. He was smart and he knew his job well. He was safety oriented. He was a good firefighter.”

Kruse was the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty. He was the only Iowa firefighter to have died in the line of duty in 2002 and the 131st in the state. He had worked for the department for 27 years.

Ewers said it is important for people to recognize that being a firefighter was Kruse’s profession and his career. He said being a firefighter is among the top 10 dangerous jobs in the country. He also said it is important for the city to recognize Kruse's dedication.

Full-time firefighters are always on duty in 24-hour shifts, Ewers explained. He worries many people in the community don’t realize the job of a firefighter other than responding when someone calls 911.

“Our goal moving forward is to make sure we are properly staffed and equipped so people are ready to go and can handle these dangerous events that can happen in the blink of an eye,” Ewers said.