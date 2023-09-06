During a special election on Sept. 12, residents of the Louisa-Muscatine Community School District will be asked whether to extend a previously voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) another 10 years.

District superintendent Mike Van Sickle said if the PPEL is approved, there would be no increase to the district’s tax rate and the district is asking for the exact same PPEL, which is $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. He said the PPEL is a tax mechanism that L-M uses to keep buildings, transportation, technology and other equipment up to date, which the school district is required by law to ask the voters about every 10 years.

“If the school does not have enough PPEL funds to support the needs for buses, equipment, etc., the school can use its general fund which would impact the educational services delivered to students,” Van Sickle said. "It can also potentially impact staff and programs as well.”

Specific programs that will be funded with the PPEL include elementary playground, track restoration, parking lot lighting, and continuation of the bus/vehicle replacement plan.

The voters will also be asked on the ballot whether the district can continue receiving Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds from the state. The district currently receives about $800,000 per year in SAVE funds with $512,982 going to QSCB Sinking Fund Bond. It also receives $300,000 per year in PPEL funding.

Currently 83% of schools in Iowa have a voter-approved PPEL.

“The school district believes in using PPEL funds for projects that are needed to maintain the facility, transportation, and technology,” board president Scott Wilson said. “The school district will always strive to protect general fund money for education services. Renewing PPEL is vital to keeping these core values operational and reducing large bond referendums.”

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches