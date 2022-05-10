L-M Music visits Texas

Recently the Louisa-Muscatine High School Bands and Choirs took a trip to San Antonio, Texas, and it was a huge success in every way. We were privileged to see The Alamo, The Tower of the Americas, and The Natural Bridge Caverns. We also took in the sights and sounds of The River Walk, Corpus Christi, The Gulf of Mexico, The USS Lexington Museum, Six Flags Texas Fiesta, and The Tejas Rodeo! Our students competed in the WorldStrides Music Festival against nine other schools. They received the best-combined scores of bands and choirs and brought home the Sweepstakes Trophy!

Mr. Wolf, Mr. Mohr, and the chaperones were extremely impressed and pleased with the way the students behaved throughout the trip. Our students were very responsible during all aspects of the trip and highly respectful of each place and everyone we encountered. These students represented LM and the State of Iowa decidedly well and with great character.

We, as Directors and Chaperones, are very proud of our LM Musicians. The LM Board of Education, LM Administration, LM Staff, and the parents of these students can also be proud of the way they acted and represented the Louisa-Muscatine School District on this trip. Congratulations and thank you LM Chorale, LM Treble Choir, LM Concert Band, and LM Jazz Band members for a great trip!

Proudly signed,

Lee Wolf, LM Choir Director

Logan Mohrl, LM Band Director

Chaperones:

Tim & Dana Miller, Tony & Gretchen Cline, Matt & Kari Madson, Kristen Brant, Melissa Hohenadel, Tiffany Beck, Jason Randall, Jason Massey, Sara Butler, Cindy Wolf

