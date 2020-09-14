Last summer's free lunch program will now be extended through the school year

According to the information given by the Muscatine school district, if a student receiving free meals still has money in their meal account, this money will remain there and can be used for purchases such as milk or juice for home lunches, extra entrees or can be saved and used at a later time.

The funding for this program will be available through Dec. 31 of this year or until it runs out. Once it runs out, meals would go back to being reduced price or full price for students who don’t qualify to receive free meals.

Still, the district hopes that this funding will cover the entire school year. If it doesn’t, the district also promises to give a notice to families before the funding becomes unavailable.

All families are asked to fill out a survey for each of their children, regardless of whether a family decides to let their students participate in the free meal program or not. In the survey, parents can let the district know whether or not they need free meals for the weekends, on hybrid off days, or virtual learner breakfasts and lunches. Students can also still eat meals for free during in-person breakfast and lunch.

