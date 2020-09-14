Last summer's free lunch program will now be extended through the school year

MUSCATINE — Due to a recent announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Muscatine students who were given free meals during the summer will be able to continue getting those free meals.
Starting Monday, the Muscatine Community School District will provide free meals at all schools — including Saints Mary and Mathias — for both weekdays and weekends.
During the pandemic-related school closures last spring, Muscatine schools sponsored the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program allowed Muscatine schools to provide free meals for all kids 18 and under.
Last week, the USDA announced all schools that had sponsored the SFSP in spring and summer would be able to give out free meals during the school year as well due to the program being extended.
The main pick-up site for these free meals will be at Central Middle School, where parents/guardians or an official designee such as an older sibling can pick up meals for multiple days for those who aren’t attending school in person or who may be too young to attend school.
Using the survey provided by the school district, which can be found at http://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/district/free-meals-for-all-for-muscatine-children-18-under/, parents can pick from three different pick-up days and times. Meals for the weekend can also be picked up at this site.
According to the information given by the Muscatine school district, if a student receiving free meals still has money in their meal account, this money will remain there and can be used for purchases such as milk or juice for home lunches, extra entrees or can be saved and used at a later time.
The funding for this program will be available through Dec. 31 of this year or until it runs out. Once it runs out, meals would go back to being reduced price or full price for students who don’t qualify to receive free meals.
Still, the district hopes that this funding will cover the entire school year. If it doesn’t, the district also promises to give a notice to families before the funding becomes unavailable.
All families are asked to fill out a survey for each of their children, regardless of whether a family decides to let their students participate in the free meal program or not. In the survey, parents can let the district know whether or not they need free meals for the weekends, on hybrid off days, or virtual learner breakfasts and lunches. Students can also still eat meals for free during in-person breakfast and lunch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!