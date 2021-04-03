Last symphony orchestra concert of the season premieres virtually on April 10

MUSCATINE – This Saturday, April 10, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 MasterWorks season will be coming to a close with one final concert.

Just like the other concerts for this season, this one will be virtual concert, being streamed through the MSO Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the MSO website and Public Access Channel 9. The stream for the concert will start at 7 p.m. while Channel 9 will begin airing the concert at 7:30 p.m. This concert, along with all the others from this season, will be available on the MSO YouTube page afterwards.

For this last concert, which will be called “Coming Together," all sections of the symphony orchestra will be brought back together and will perform as one larger group. Earlier this season, the symphony was forced to play in smaller groups with a smaller number of musicians due to the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

With this concert, however, Maestro Brian Dollinger will be able to utilize all of the sections within the symphony – brass, woodwind and springs – in a way that truly brings them together for what is sure to be an amazing and memorable final performance.