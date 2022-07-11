Lawsuit alleges retaliation by City of West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – A resident of the City of West Liberty has filed suit against the city in federal court and is requesting over $1 million in damages, alleging malicious prosecution and saying the city had retaliated for complaints against a neighbor who worked for the city.

The suit, filed Thursday in United States District Court by Fay Joseph Olsen and Nadia Olsen, alleges the city and three employees – attorney Jamie Bosten, inspector Terry Goerdt, and clerk Lee Geertz – had given the couple 17 “false citations,” allegedly without evidence of any of the claims. If the charges 13 were dropped and four went forward into court. According to court records, those four were dismissed by the county magistrate.

According to the claim, which Olsen filed himself with assistance from his wife and mother, the issues had begun after he filed complaints with the city regarding a former neighbor. The complaints were for “excessive amounts of dog’s poop not being picked up from my neighbor’s dog in their yard and, also, their dog’s poop in our yard, late-night parties of the same city hall worker, including loud music and profanity being screamed, up until 2 a.m. The parties also included men peeing towards my yard – exposing themselves to my children in doing so, garbage laying in their yard, and leaving their dog out in extreme temperatures with no shelter or water.”

The claim says no citations were issued against the neighbor. Olsen claims even though the neighbor was “clearly violating codes and laws” police officers had actually thrown the law and code out of their car window when it was given to them – thus littering. Olsen claims to have evidence, including video evidence of the allegations.

Olsen alleges in the suit that the city sent a stop-work order which he claims officials had to “misinterpret codes and take them out of context in order to make it appear that we were violating codes.” After arguing for a year, he says permits were purchased for the project that, according to code, were exempt. The property was then up to date, he claims. After that, he said the city came back with additional claims. In addition to the citations, he said a lien was placed on the property.

‘They abused their position and violated the law by violating our rights,” the suit says. “They had zero evidence of any of the claims.”

Olsen says the dispute is ongoing and they cannot sell the property due to the placement of property pins by the city shortening the lot size by almost 500 square feet. He also said that he has previously met with city officials and had a meeting with the mayor, which she cancelled, to try to work the situation out.

The suit requests $216,149 in compensatory damages and $864,599 in punitive damages. The City of West Liberty has 21 days to file a response to the suit.