Lawsuit motion "granted in part"

During a hearing to determine if a lawsuit filed against the city of Muscatine and several former council member by the former city administrator should be dismissed, a ruling was returned that dismissed some of the counts of the suit but upheld others.

According to a 26-page ruling filed by Judge Henry Latham in Seventh Judicial District Court on Dec. 8, a Motion for Summary Judgement requested by the defense was “granted in part.” In the ruling, defendant and former mayor Diana Broderson was dismissed as a direct defendant in two counts of the suit. The court also dismissed claims of discrimination and retaliation based on gender. The court denied summary judgement as to allegations by plaintiff Gregg Mandsager of disability discrimination claims. It also said Mandsager would be permitted to plead a theory of vicarious liability through civil conspiracy and to proceed with claims of intentional interference with prospective business advantage as an at-will employee.

“Here there is evidence that Broderson was hostile toward Plaintiff based on his absences from work and their prior lawsuits against one another,” the ruling said, regarding intentional interference. “There is also evidence that Broderson was significantly involved in plans to have Plaintiff terminated from his position, despite not being a voting member of the council authorized to effectuate his removal.”

Mandsager is suing Broderson and the four council members — Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo and Nadine Brockert — who voted to end his contract when he was removed from his position as city administrator on Dec. 5, 2019, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. Attorney Donald Beattie of Des Moines filed the suit in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17, 2021, and requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages. A jury trial is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

The suit alleges that Broderson had conspired with the other council members to remove Mandsager. Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and had been given a pay increase after his annual review just before his termination.

In a previous lawsuit, filed in November 2017, Broderson and Mandsager had sued each other and the city for defamation. The city had settled, paying Broderson $75,000 and Mandsager $50,000. Mandsager had filed suit shortly after Broderson had been reinstated as mayor after being removed by the City Council. Mandsager alleged that Broderson was spreading lies about him. The suit stated it was common for Broderson to allegedly refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.”

On Dec. 5, 2019, Brackett had cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to perform his job, saying there had been several times the council had directed him to do something and he had continued doing the opposite. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote was taken to terminate his contract. In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued because of COVID-19 concerns. It is now considered moot because the council has already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.