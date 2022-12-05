Lawsuit trial set for March 2023

Several new deadlines have been set for a coming trial in which four former and one current members of the Muscatine City Council are being sued by the former city administrator for wrongful termination.

According to court documents, in the case of Gregg Mandsager vs. The City of Muscatine, Diana Broderson, Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo and Nadine Brockert, motions in Limine must be filed by Jan. 31, 2023. A witness list, exhibit list and proposed jury instructions must be filed before March 13, 2023. Foundation objections must be filed before March 20, 2023. The jury trial is scheduled for March 27, 2023. Court documents also say the Honorable Henry Latham will serve as the judge for the trial.

The trial was continued on Oct. 21 to allow time for the court to rule on a motion for summary judgement that would dismiss the case, if upheld. The motion alleges that Mandsager was terminated because of alleged open hostility to his bosses and says the termination is “fair and square” and that there is no reason for a jury to hear “convoluted theories as to why the council cannot hold Mandsager accountable for his actions.” The pretrial conference and motion are scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

Mandsager is suing the mayor and the four council members who voted to end his contract when he was removed from his position as city administrator on Dec. 5, 2019, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. Relief includes past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages.

The suit alleges Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress. It states it was common for Broderson allegedly to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” The suit also alleges Broderson conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.

During the Oct. 17, 2019, Muscatine City Council meeting, Brackett requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they had a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations.

During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited.

Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009, and just before the discussion he was given a pay increase after an annual performance evaluation.

Broderson and Mandsager both previously filed suit against the city, alleging verbal harassment from each other. Both were awarded settlements from the city.

Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.

In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued because of COVID-19 concerns. When the hearing was able to be set, it was considered moot because the council had already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.