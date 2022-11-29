 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leaf collection delayed

The fall leaf collection program conducted by the Department of Public Works is behind schedule, with workers are still clearing Zone 6, one of the most heavily tree-ladened zones in the city. Two crews are working in Zone 6 with a third truck anticipated to join the effort once personnel can be allocated. Residents who have already raked their leaves to the curb are asked to be patient. An additional round of collection through the eight city zones is dependent on the weather. For additional information or if you have questions, please email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov.

