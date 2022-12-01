Leaf pickup continues

With weather and holiday closures slowing the City of Muscatine Department of Public Works leaf collection efforts, the city reminds residents that the city code of Muscatine prohibits burning leaves. According to the City Code of Muscatine open burning is not allowed within the corporate City limits without a permit from a representative of the Fire Department or by special exception of City Council. Section 15-5-2 (D) states that individuals who have property of one acre or more can be issued permits to burn landscape waste that commonly consists of leaves, organic matter, and brush and trees gathered from that property.