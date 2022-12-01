 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Leaf pickup continues

  • 0
Leaf pickup continues

With weather and holiday closures slowing the City of Muscatine Department of Public Works leaf collection efforts, the city reminds residents that the city code of Muscatine prohibits burning leaves. According to the City Code of Muscatine open burning is not allowed within the corporate City limits without a permit from a representative of the Fire Department or by special exception of City Council. Section 15-5-2 (D) states that individuals who have property of one acre or more can be issued permits to burn landscape waste that commonly consists of leaves, organic matter, and brush and trees gathered from that property. 

 Muscatine Journal, File

With weather and holiday closures slowing the City of Muscatine Department of Public Works leaf collection efforts, the city reminds residents that the city code of Muscatine prohibits burning leaves. According to the City Code of Muscatine open burning is not allowed within the corporate City limits without a permit from a representative of the Fire Department or by special exception of City Council. Section 15-5-2 (D) states that individuals who have property of one acre or more can be issued permits to burn landscape waste that commonly consists of leaves, organic matter, and brush and trees gathered from that property. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Gift of time and love

Gift of time and love

Local artist Chris Anderson paints holiday murals on the windows of MidWestOne bank, this year aided by his 14-year-old daughter Chiara Wilson…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News