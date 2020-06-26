League of Women Voters of Muscatine County to hold virtual public forums beginning July

MUSCATINE – Starting this July, the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will host the first of several public forums.
“We’re doing it a different format than what we’ve done before due to COVID-19,” said Karen Cooney of the League of Women Voters. “The League of Women Voters has been doing these forums for quite a few years, and normally we have it at the City Council Chambers. With everything going on and everyone needing to social distance, we knew that we just needed to do it in a different format.” She also believes that this difference in format will lead to the production and recording of each forum to be of higher quality.
On July 11, they will be speaking with the 2020 candidates for city auditor, city attorney and county sheriff. Then on August 1, they will speak with the candidates for the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. Both of these forums will be held at the Musser Public Library, but are not expected to have an in-person audience due to the pandemic.
In collaboration with Media Tree, the League will also be broadcasting each forum live through Facebook Live as well as YouTube. For those unable to attend, recordings of each broadcast will be available once the forum has concluded.
Following that, on August 22 and September 12, the League will hold forums focusing on the State Senate candidates and the State Representative candidates. These forums will also have live broadcasts online and will have recordings posted afterwards. On average, all four forums will most likely be an hour to an hour and a half long, and each of them will begin at 10:30 a.m.
“We are utilizing the library facility,” Cooney said, referring to room 301, one of the largest rooms in Musser. “Chad Yocom from Media Tree is able to do the streaming in a lot of different types of formats live. We will still be having a moderator… and what we’re looking to do from the media standpoint is to have four different media outlets that we are asking to attend.”
The main purpose of these forums is to inform voters about each of the upcoming local and state elections. These forums will also give candidates a chance to talk about what issues they want to focus on as well as answer audience questions.
These questions can be received two ways — either submitted virtually in real time during the forum or submitted in writing ahead of time by mail to the Forum Committee at 2584 Canterbury Road. Residents can also call 563-260-1203 to submit their questions by phone. However, the League prefers receiving the questions beforehand.
“The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization,” Cooney said. “We’re wanting to help people get to the polls and to be willing to vote, and we just want to give everyone the best and the most information to make that decision.”
Should the library be asked to close again due to the pandemic, Cooney assured that the forums would still happen. “Chad has the ability to take the equipment to the candidates’ houses and do it like a Zoom meeting that way, and it’ll still be a livestream,” she said.
The League is also focusing more on the educational purpose on the forums this year, and is planning to make information videos explaining what each position up for election does. “Say, for example, a candidate for Board of Supervisors promises a bunch of things,” Cooney said, “If you have the education to know whether or not these promises are out of their position’s range, then you can make a more informed decision.”
While this new format may be unfamiliar, Cooney and the rest of the League are excited to try it out, and are expecting the forums to be just as successful as they’ve been in the past.
“COVID-19, despite being a horrible experience for us all, has helped us understand that once this is over with, we should not go back to how things were and how we used to do things,” she said. “With that standpoint, I’m enjoying the ride as in how to make this happen in a format that’s going to hopefully be carried on in the future.”
