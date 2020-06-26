League of Women Voters of Muscatine County to hold virtual public forums beginning July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Starting this July, the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will host the first of several public forums.

“We’re doing it a different format than what we’ve done before due to COVID-19,” said Karen Cooney of the League of Women Voters. “The League of Women Voters has been doing these forums for quite a few years, and normally we have it at the City Council Chambers. With everything going on and everyone needing to social distance, we knew that we just needed to do it in a different format.” She also believes that this difference in format will lead to the production and recording of each forum to be of higher quality.

On July 11, they will be speaking with the 2020 candidates for city auditor, city attorney and county sheriff. Then on August 1, they will speak with the candidates for the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. Both of these forums will be held at the Musser Public Library, but are not expected to have an in-person audience due to the pandemic.

In collaboration with Media Tree, the League will also be broadcasting each forum live through Facebook Live as well as YouTube. For those unable to attend, recordings of each broadcast will be available once the forum has concluded.