League of Women Voters to hold annual voter registration drive this week

MUSCATINE — The League of Women Voters believes that every eligible voter should have the opportunity to cast their vote in the upcoming election, and the organization is doing its part to make sure that no one gets left out.

The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will hold a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hy-Vee, 2400 2nd Ave. Its drive on Tuesday is in honor of National Voter Registration Day, on that same day.

“We’ve done these registration drives before at numerous times at places where we think there’s traffic,” League President Sue Johannsen said. “We have participated in National Voter Registration Day, which is a national movement, for a number of years.”

Along with helping people get registered, the drive will have absentee ballot request forms that can be returned to the auditor’s office, and those already registered can use the drive to update their registration if they wish to declare a political party or have a change in address or name.

According to Johannsen, the league has seen reasonable success with these drives in the past.