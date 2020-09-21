League of Women Voters to hold annual voter registration drive this week

MUSCATINE — The League of Women Voters believes that every eligible voter should have the opportunity to cast their vote in the upcoming election, and the organization is doing its part to make sure that no one gets left out.
The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will hold a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hy-Vee, 2400 2nd Ave. Its drive on Tuesday is in honor of National Voter Registration Day, on that same day.
“We’ve done these registration drives before at numerous times at places where we think there’s traffic,” League President Sue Johannsen said. “We have participated in National Voter Registration Day, which is a national movement, for a number of years.”
Along with helping people get registered, the drive will have absentee ballot request forms that can be returned to the auditor’s office, and those already registered can use the drive to update their registration if they wish to declare a political party or have a change in address or name.
According to Johannsen, the league has seen reasonable success with these drives in the past.
“A lot of the people that we run into are already registered to vote, but we find that people are willing to take forms home to their other family members who might be in need of registration.”
To register at the drive, all someone needs to bring with them is a valid form of identification. The League is also providing many opportunities for people to get registered outside of these drives.
“We are leaving absentee ballot requests and voter registration materials in a variety of places downtown,” Johannsen said, “in places like the library and some of the coffee shops. These are paper forms, but if you want to do an online registration, it’s pretty easy to find that, too.”
People can register online at the Secretary of State’s website, as well as at the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office.
Because they are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, Johannsen said that the League is hoping to see a big voter turnout this year.
“We think democracy works if people are registered and vote and participate,” Johannsen said.
We think democracy works if people are registered and vote and participate.
League of Women Voters President Sue Johannsen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!