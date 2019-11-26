MUSCATINE — On Saturday the Musser Public Library will be holding a discussion about immigration in Muscatine County and Iowa.
"Immigration was a topic that people wanted to explore," said Sue Johannsen, President of the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County. "Immigration: Facts, Fears and Future" will be the latest event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County. The Diversity Center of Iowa and the League of United Latin American Citizens will also help host this event.
“I’m very interested in immigration and making sure that Muscatine, Iowa, and our country as a whole is a welcoming place,” added Jacqueline McCoy, who helped spearhead this event with Mary O’Dell. “Given our current climate, one of things we thought is that people are scared. People have a lot of information, and we’re not always sure what’s the correct information is, which creates fear and angst in people. I think what it boils down to is both immigrants and native-born residents all want to live in a peaceful community that is thriving and productive.”
McCoy and O’Dell decided to put together an education forum to offer information, help people understand fears, address questions and concentrate on making Muscatine and Iowa as a whole a welcoming and safe place to live. “Immigration is something that’s in our news, it’s in our city, it’s with our neighbors, and I think it’s something that people are thinking and talking about. It’s relevant,” said Johannsen.
The panelists at the event will include immigration lawyer Summer Allchin, State Director of LULAC Nick Salazar, Muscatine Community school navigators Deya Leza and Elyse Kress, and the Director of the Diversity Center of Iowa Rosa Mendoza.
“Some people don’t even know what they don’t know,” said McCoy. She asked Allchin to give succinct educational and legal information. Then Leza, Kress, Mendoza and Salazar will address issues such as family separation, immigration fears, limited resources and the barriers immigrating families face. They will also be sharing stories of the clients that they work with.
There will be a 30 minute question and answer segment. “We believe in freedom of speech, and we understand that people have different ideas and thoughts and ideas. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be civil, and we want to have a civil discourse so that people can share their true feelings and opinions, and through that we can create healing solutions.”
McCoy recalled her best friend as a child who was from a migrant worker family, who would only stay in town temporarily and then have to leave. After years of this, McCoy noticed how people like her best friend’s family would stop leaving and instead stay in the community, making it richer and more vibrant. “That’s what I want all of us to know - that our community is better and richer for everyone that’s here and everything that we bring and add to it.”
"Immigration: Facts, Fears and Future" will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Musser Public Library, 408 East 2nd St.
