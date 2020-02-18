Lecture to discuss civil rights leader Alexander Clark

MUSCATINE — In the 2020-21 school year, West Middle School will be renamed Susan Clark Junior High. Some residents of Muscatine may not know the story of Susan or her father, Alexander Clark, and for those who don’t, there is an opportunity to find out.

From 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, Muscatine Community College will host a free lecture in its Student Center focused on the story and efforts of Alexander Clark, a civil rights leader for nearly 50 years.

He took a lawsuit to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow Susan to attend a Muscatine school.

Professor Emeritus Russell Lovell will lead the event. Lovell has done civil rights work for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and has been honored for outstanding public service by the NAACP, Iowa Legal Aid and the Black Ministerial Alliance.

“I think Muscatine should be very proud of Alexander and Susan Clark, and the Muscatine lawyers and judge who sided with them in their historic quest for racial equality,” Lovell said. “And proud that their School Board recognized Susan Clark with the junior high school now named for her last year.”

Lovell will discuss the continuing significance of the Clark v. Muscatine case in the 21st Century.