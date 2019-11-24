MUSCATINE — This Saturday, the Salvation Army plans to do good and have a rockin’ good time.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, there will be a community dance at the Salvation Army Mission Gymnasium from 7 - 10 p.m.
“Rockin’ the Red Kettle,” is for all ages, and is an alcohol- and smoke-free event. Admission is free, and proceeds from sales of food, snacks and drinks will benefit the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle drive. Free-will donations will also be accepted.
You have free articles remaining.
Lefty and the Spinners, a local band featuring Scott Hendriks, Wayne Stuart, Paul Elshoff, Mike Seright and Bob Guy, will play '60s and '70s cover tunes.
The band has recently been nominated to be inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is celebrating their 50th year as a band playing shows around eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The Salvation Army Gymnasium is at 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.