Many people showed up to the first legislative forum of the year Saturday to take the local legislators to task for what speakers called attacks on the LGBTQ+ community but what the legislators referred to as supporting parents’ rights.

About 75 people gathered Saturday morning in the student center at Muscatine Community College to ask questions of Rep. Mark Cisneros, House Dist. 96; Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, House Dist. 82; Rep. Taylor Collins, House Dist. 95; and Sen. Mark Lofgren, Senate Dist. 48. Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen, Senate Dist. 41, was at a different forum and did not attend. All the legislators are Republicans.

Natalie Neimeyer asked Collins why he supported house bills that legislate teachers not respecting students’ gender identity and requires they report gender identity.

“If a student is suffering from gender dysphoria, I want to make sure the parent knows so the parent can support them,” Collins said. “This business of the school district hiding things from parents is totally wrong and contrary to everything we ran on.”

He later said the focus of the legislators was to “strengthen the rights of parents.”

Muscatine City Council member Peggy Gordon attended the meeting to ask legislators about public road use funds, encouraging full funding of the funds.

Zach Sperstad, a biology teacher, said many of the bills regarding gender were “misinformed.” He said according to House Bill 180, teachers were not allowed to encourage a student’s gender identity; encourage students to withhold information from their parents; and encourage students to undergo any medical procedure.

“How are students supposed to get good advice in these situations?” he asked the legislators.

He also commented on several points showing schools may be “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ people. He asked how the legislators planned to protect students and faculty members.

Cisneros asked of the “plus” in LGBTQ+ included minor attracted persons (MAP), commenting, “I’ve heard it does.” During the discussion, several people commented that Cisneros was not answering the question.

“I don’t know how you can apply your religious beliefs and expect the people of Iowa to live under dogmatic law that may or may not be their own,” speaker Scott Black commented as he asked about a bill that could prohibit gay marriage in Iowa. “There is no reason why the state should define marriage. It should be between two individuals.”

Cisneros, one of the co-sponsors of the bills, said the bills dealt with religious freedom and state sovereignty. He said the bill was to “reset” what marriage was and it was between a biological male and a biological female. He said it was not to force anyone to stop living the lifestyle they wanted.

During the discussion, Kaufmann said speakers had asked the legislators not to be divisive, hateful or bigots — as they were being called hateful, divisive and bigots.

“My best piece of advice if you want to build bridges is not to portray a forum toward people exactly what it is you are trying to prevent happening,” he said.