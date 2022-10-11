LETTER: Broderson calls for civility

As a candidate for Muscatine County Supervisor, as well as in previous campaigns, I have remained positive and refused to use attack ads or negative comments about my opponents. I equate a campaign with a job interview. I hold public service to the highest standard as I am asking the public to “hire” me. In job interviews, one does not spend the precious time that they have in front of their prospective employers telling them what is bad about the other job seekers, but rather highlights the positive skills that they can bring to the table. Further, as an employer, I would suspect a job candidate who spread negativity and attacked his candidate peers, may also do this if they were hired for the position. For these reasons, my goal is to share what I can bring to the County Board of Supervisors, not why the voters shouldn’t vote for my opponent.

I have sought transparency throughout my career and have highlighted its importance many times. Each election, the League of Women Voters has held a Candidate Forum. These forums are non-partisan and provide voters an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and learn their position on issues. The Candidate Forums have provided transparency for the voters by enabling them to ask the same question of each candidate so they can compare apples to apples. The Forum was cancelled this year because my opponent refused to participate. I believe that each candidate should be transparent about their position, giving voters the ability to make informed choices. While sharing this negative information strays from my goal to remain positive, it is preventing me also from being transparent with the voters. As a result, I welcome you to contact me and ask your questions. My personal cell phone is 563-260-7515. You will get transparency from me.

Muscatine County has many great projects on the horizon. The new and updated clinic will be amazing for the community and puts us much closer to once again having an OB-GYN physician located in Muscatine. Many enhancements and new amenities are planned for Deep Lakes Park creating additional recreational possibilities for the public. We have more and more public events with great attendance like the Almost Friday Fest which provides opportunities for friends and neighbors to enjoy. Our non-profit organizations have a great team working on housing stability and mental health accessibility. West Liberty’s economic development is thriving through WeLead and Muscatine’s Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is utilizing new and innovative tools to make a difference. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has grown tremendously and is creating more opportunities for success. Wilton continues to shine with the Muscatine County Freedom Rock and new projects on the horizon. I fully support these projects and as I have already partnered on several of them in the past, working as County Supervisor to further assist would be my pleasure.

I’m excited about the future of Muscatine County and the positive path that we are on. I humbly ask for your vote for Muscatine County Supervisor and pledge to stay positive, transparent, and enthusiastic for our future.

Thank you,

Diana Broderson

Muscatine County Supervisor Candidate