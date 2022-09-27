LETTER : Clarifying the election

As you know, I am a candidate for Muscatine County Supervisor District 1. My friends and supporters recently brought up an issue that was causing some confusion, and I wanted to share that with you, as it effects all of us. Please note that all voters in Muscatine County can choose one candidate in each district. They are NOT limited to only the district in which they reside. District 1 is a contested race with two candidates (Diana Broderson or Danny Chick). Districts 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all uncontested races with only one candidate running for each District. That means that no matter where you live in Muscatine County, you can vote for all district seats.

My experience as a public servant is extensive as I have served three terms as Mayor of Muscatine as well as providing decades of volunteer service on boards and commissions that serve Muscatine County residents. Collaborating and creating partnerships by bringing everyone to the table is something I am very proud to share. That includes ensuring that all communities always have a seat at that table. My goal remains the same – to make people the priority. As elected officials, we must listen, maintain transparency, value diversity, and work together for the good of all residents. It’s all about the people and I pledge to continue working hard for Muscatine County. I am confident that I can add value to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors by bringing my strength, experience, and dedication to the team. My history of effective citizen advocacy will enable me to be a strong public servant while serving with integrity and honesty. I would be proud to be your choice for District 1.

The election will be held on November 8, 2022. There are several options for voting. Absentee ballots can be requested 8/30 - 10/24. Voting can be done at the Auditor’s Office at 414 E. 3rd Street in the County Administration Building in Muscatine from 10/19 - 11/7 during normal business hours. The Auditor’s Office will also be open for voting on Saturday 11/5. Polls will be open in each community on 11/8 from 7 am until 8 pm. Please remember to bring photo identification. If you are not registered to vote you can do so by contacting the Auditor’s Office for instructions or through the website. However, if you have not registered to vote before 11/8, you can register at the polls prior to voting by bringing photo identification and proof of residency. Thank you for voting and marking your choices for County Supervisors. For more information about how we can work together to serve families across Muscatine County, please visit https://www.facebook.com/DianaLynnBroderson.

Diana Broderson

Muscatine County Supervisor Candidate