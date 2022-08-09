LETTER: Has she no shame?

Dear Journal-

Has she no shame? Republican U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks has recently been blaming President Biden for inflation and high fuel prices, among other things.

She surely knows that post-pandemic demand and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not helped matters. And she also probably knows that huge corporations are crying "inflation" to raise prices further. (Robert Reich, 11/10/21) Oil companies are seeing record profits, but are buying back their stock to further enrich their investors.

But what didn't get much attention was Trump's deregulation of Wall Street. The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act was supposed to reign in Wall Street speculators. The pooh-bahs on Wall Street weren't going to just take that. They found a loophole, and by the time a fix was proposed Trump was in the White House. The fix went away. (Jonathan Larsen, 5/11/22, "How Trump Caused Inflation")

Miller-Meeks has voted "No" on some recent bills backed by a majority of voters-

Assault Weapons Ban (HR1808), Women's Health Protection Act (HR8296), Ensuring Access to Abortion Act (HR8297), and the Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022 (HR6538), according to Project Vote Smart.

Her voting record is so bad she is running away from herself in a television commercial. The Opportunities Matter Fund, paid for largely by Larry Ellison (the billionaire co-founder of Oracle), has a Republican U.S. Senator saying we need "new" leadership in our district. She is the incumbent!

Hopefully not for long.

Don Paulson

Letts, Iowa