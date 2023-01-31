 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Isn't there supposed to be a separation between church and state?

In a stunning and fiscally irresponsible move, Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed the "religious/private school voucher plan" that spends over $900 million in the first four years. Isn't there supposed to be a separation between church and state?

After a decade or more of Republicans short-changing public education in Iowa they pull this stunt, essentially before the Legislative Services Agency could score it completely. To add insult to injury, apparently there will be a private company to manage the "education savings accounts". Do you suppose they will ask for an exorbitant fee to do that?

If you'll recall, Republicans passed their irresponsible tax cut bill last year. Most of that will benefit the wealthiest Iowans, and will blow a $1 billion hole in the budget in the near future. Now they are proposing to cut property taxes. Didn't they arrange for the state to take on mental health costs as well?

One poll had over 70% of Iowans opposed to the voucher bill. Maybe that's why the Republicans had to act fast.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

