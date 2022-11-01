LETTER: It has come down to this

So it has come down to this. We are at a crossroad in our nation's history. The midterm elections in 2022 will determine whether the United States continues to be a democracy.

On January 6, 2021 Republicans attempted to illegally overturn the 2020 Presidential election. They had planned to set up fake electors in several states to take the place of the real ones. They encouraged an armed mob to storm and enter the Capitol, and were prepared to hang the Vice-President if he didn't cooperate.

Nationally, a couple hundred election-denial Republicans are running for federal office. There are seven in Iowa running for the state legislature. Yet they can't explain how their candidates for other offices won on the same ballot.

All of the incumbents running for re-election took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic — including a twice-impeached con man who led the insurrection.

It boggles the mind that Republicans are willing to deny the core concepts of democracy to join a cult of personality built on Donald Trump. He stole top secret documents. His incompetent reaction to the coronavirus was a failure. He cozied up to Putin.

While Republicans whine about inflation, they will do nothing but cut taxes for the wealthy.

Meanwhile the Democrats are doing an outstanding job bringing back equality to the middle class, returning jobs to America, strengthening the social safety net, working to cap insulin costs, codify Roe.

History has shown Democrats are far better on the economy, and they will maintain our rights.

Don Paulson