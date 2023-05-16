Republican U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is still part of the problem and not the solution. Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible to avoid the United States from economic ruin. Miller-Meeks, and her three other Republicans "representing" Iowa, voted for a poison pill laden bill meant to hold the government hostage in order to enact painful cuts to programs helping the less fortunate.

Funny, but Republicans in Congress had no trouble raising the debt ceiling three times under Trump. There were no howls of protest from them when they voted for Trump's tax cuts (which mostly benefited the rich and corporations) and which will have added almost ten trillion dollars to the national debt. (Sue Dinsdale and Chris Schwartz, "Tax Breaks For the Rich Won't Help Iowans", 4/20/23, Des Moines Register)

President Biden's Administration is doing an excellent job trying to "right the ship" after the Trump years. What we don't need are more tax breaks for wealthy people and big corporations.

Thanks!

Don Paulson, Letts