LETTER: Republicans have their own agenda

Soon voters in Iowa's First District will decide who will fill our U.S. Senate seat and U.S. House seat. Senator Charles Grassley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks currently hold those positions. They should be voted out.

Grassley voted “No” on several pieces of key legislation recently. Project Vote Smart has the complete list.

In addition, Grassley never allowed a hearing (a whole year) for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland- citing complete nonsense as a reason. (Kathie Obradovich, Des Moines Register, 6/5/19, “Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley Scammed the Nation on Election-Year SCOTUS Confirmations)

And why did Grassley say this on January 5, 2021, “Well, first of all, I will be- if the Vice President isn't there and we don't expect him to be there, I will be presiding over the Senate.” Why did he think Pence wasn't going to be at the Capitol the next day?

Miller-Meeks has an even worse voting record. Once again, Project Vote Smart has the complete list. Recently she even voted against the first burn pit bill.

Grassley and Miller-Meeks failed the 2022 Political Courage Test by Project Vote Smart.

Both of these people stood on a stage last October to get the blessing of disgraced, twice-impeached President Trump. They have not taken back their allegiance to him even after the January 6 insurrection.

These Republicans have their own agenda. They don't represent us.

Please vote for Admiral Michael Franken for U.S. Senate and Christina Bohannan for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Don Paulson