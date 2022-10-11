 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Siding with Broderson

After reading Mr. Danny Chick's letter to the editor earlier this week on the Muscatine Journal's website, I was uneasy about the allegations he set forth regarding Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Democratic candidate Diana Broderson. Mr. Chick makes claims that are clearly vicious and unfounded in reality.

Muscatine County needs a Board of Supervisors that considers our local values and interests while still moving forward toward improvement. Building on our strengths along with aspirations to improve should be how we all try to live. Ms. Broderson's motto is "Positively Moving Forward." Mr. Chick's mantra is "Insult, Deflect, Bully, and Hide." Mr. Chick clearly doesn't understand how dignified society conducts itself during campaign season. When offered the opportunity to debate Ms. Broderson by Muscatine's League of Women Voters, Diana Broderson happily accepted and Mr. Chick declined. Mr. Chick refused and Ms. Broderson, excited to share her ideas and aspirations for Muscatine County, never got the chance. Think about that. He didn't want to verbalize his ideas while Diana Broderson couldn't wait to share hers.

Diana Broderson's motto reflects her philosophy throughout her life and service to this community. So voters, do you want someone positively moving Muscatine County forward while building on our strengths and values, or do you want Mr. Chick's acerbic divisiveness, deflection, and blame?

My choice is Diana Broderson.

Respectfully submitted,

Laurie Lusinski

