LETTER: Standing with Liz Cheney

We should stand with Liz Cheney, Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger, Illinois! They have put finding out facts above party politics. After hearing what we have so far, could we agree that one thing we could all agree on is that Donald Trump should never rise to power in our United States again? He put personal gain over allegiance to the constitution. His character is not presidential; he insults people, and is volatile. When he and followers tout the “stolen election” they never cite evidence, rather just say “because I say so”. Liz and Adam are after facts. Politicians who side with Trump do so likewise to keep their power; if we tell them we no longer want to hear about the stolen election they will quit saying it. We say we believe in the Constitution about other things, why not the peaceful transfer of power? Support Liz and Adam and facts over baseless feelings by calling your representative and telling them so!