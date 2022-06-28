LETTER: Thanking Volunteers

I found myself weeding my native flower bed this morning and I got to thinking about all the plants that do not support diversity in our flower gardens. My thoughts drifted to how weeding shows appreciation for the strong roots of native plants and then to the need to show appreciation to folks in the community who support diversity.

Sam Willson celebrated his birthday last week. He thanked everyone for his birthday wishes on Facebook but said his day was a mixed bag. Sometimes we need to hear kind words about how awesome we are to celebrate the day we are born so I wanted to publicly show appreciation for Sam’s service to this community as a volunteer Louisa County Conservation board member.

Since I moved here and became a naturalist for Louisa County Conservation 2 years ago, Sam has attended almost every one of the public events we have hosted, showing a keen interest in conservation and a willingness to listen to how the public would like their public lands cared for. He has volunteered for Langwood Adventure Day, the Love your County Parks invasive species removal program, attended the forest stewardship program at Virginia Grove, the wildflower hike, and the monarch migration program among many others.

I truly appreciate Sam’s leadership and support. Thank you so much!

Laura Semken

Wapello

