LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Chick running for supervisor

Hello Muscatine County,

My name is Danny Chick, and I am the Republican candidate for County Supervisor District one. Although all 5 County Supervisor seats will be on the November 8th ballot my district is the only contested race. The County Supervisor seats do have a unique voting structure. Muscatine has five County Supervisor seats (District 1 through 5). Each Supervisor is required to live within their district. The unique part is that no matter where you live in the County you will be allowed to vote for one Supervisor candidate in each of the five districts.

I have been a lifetime resident of Muscatine where my wife Sheila and I have built our home and raised our 3 adult children on her parents’ family farm off Mittman Rd in Muscatine. Sheila raises horses and she loves to share that opportunity with any child that has the love to ride. She enjoys helping them with pleasure riding or in the local 4H and FFA events. We also help look after her elderly mother while also looking after the operations of her farm. We are blessed that both our parents, brothers, and sisters, and our many children mostly all reside in Muscatine area where many have deep ties to our community in different areas that assist the citizens of our community. Although retired from coaching at this time, I coached youth sports for over 20 years where Sheila and I have built lifetime relationships with families, and their children.

I am currently an Account Manager for a Nationwide Staffing Company called Millwrights4hire. I oversee many accounts with my customers across the country where over the duration of the year we place 1000’s of skilled, and general labor employees to work from coast to coast. It’s a very high pace and rewarding job that requires strong leadership skills. I am very proud to have this position. We help countless people with employment and means to provide for their families across the United States. Before Millwrights4hire I worked in the grain and ag industry at Grain Processing, and Syngenta for a total of around 30 years.

I have always been engaged and have always followed closely our local, state, and federal politics. I believe I am the best Candidate for Supervisor for a wide range of reasons from Communication, Transparency, and someone that will fight for and believes that community input and engagement is the upmost importance before our elected officials make decisions on items that will affect our everyday lives, or our pocketbook.

There is a primary election process for a candidate to be placed on the November general election ballet that I followed to the letter of the law. The opposing side worked around this requirement using a loophole to put a candidate on the November ballot without going through this June primary election process.

Durning her time as Mayor she caused lots of turmoil and chaos which embarrassed our city, while costing the taxpayers lots of money in litigation and settlement expenses. For links to support these issues feel free to call or text me anytime at 563-506-6882.

She was someone that didn’t support personal choice and freedom for the citizens of Muscatine while trying to impose a city-wide mask mandate after our Governor decided that it was an individual’s choice to make their own medical decisions.

She did all this without voting power as Muscatine Mayor. Can you only imagine what she can do if given a vote as Supervisor??

As Supervisor Chick I look forward to working with all parts of our county and city governments along with all the citizens in Muscatine County. It is not the time to take a step backwards. It is time for a new and strong leader like me who has the wisdom, vison, and leadership experience to move Muscatine County forward in a positive direction that we will all be proud of. I hope to win all your support in the upcoming November 8th election.

You can follow me at Danny Chick for Supervisor on my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077191598596

Danny Chick, Candidate for district one County Supervisor.