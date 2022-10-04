LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Residents must remain vigilant

After decades of excessive air pollution from Grain Processing Corp. emissions, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) issued a consent order requiring GPC to make multiple changes and upgrades to their production to become compliant with the Clean Air Act. The order went into effect in March 2014 and runs through December 2022.

As an intervenor with standing to speak for the community in the IDNR action, Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) has received periodic updates regarding progress and compliance GPC has made to obey the court order.

CLAM recently received notice that GPC has completed the requirements and is asking for termination of the order. We commend GPC for their action. Muscatine is now a healthier community to live in.

Muscatine had the unfortunate reputation of having the worst air quality in the state according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Change came about when a committed group from the community organized and said enough is enough.

Residents of Muscatine must remain vigilant to protect the environment from pollutants and other dangers. CLAM was formed around the issue of air pollution. Now we are joining with others to address needed action in response to climate change. Please attend the community meeting we are cosponsoring Oct. 15 at Muscatine Community College.

Sandy Stanley

CLAM board member