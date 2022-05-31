 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Vote for Michael Franklin

Dear Journal:

I hope that all Democrats get out and vote in the June 7 primary election. There are three choices when it comes down to the U.S. Senate race, and it seems to me that Admiral Michael Franken stands above the rest.

Hailing from small town Iowa, Franken has worked in his father's shop, worked in a slaughterhouse, received a Navy scholarship, and earned an engineering degree.

While serving in the Navy he saw sea duty on four destroyers, a destroyer squadron, and an aircraft carrier. He was the commanding officer of the U.S.S. Winston Churchill.

Admiral Franken has a wealth of Pentagon experience and has served on numerous strategy, policy, and planning positions- even serving as a legislative aide to Senator Edward Kennedy.

Under President Obama, Franken led the effort to combat terrorists and pirates in Africa.

Domestic policy is his primary focus, however. He knows right from wrong- in contrast to his likely opponent in the November election, Senator Charles Grassley. Grassley has lost his way, having drank the Trump Kool-Aid.

Vote for Admiral Michael Franken on June 7!

Don Paulson

