LETTER: Wanting to hear from the candidates

We would like to hear from the candidates. For many years the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County has held candidate forums to inform and educate voters. These meetings not only provide an opportunity for every candidates to introduce themselves to the public in addition to discussing voter concerns.

Elected officials represent the people. Those who run may have different reasons to take on this role, but to represent the people in their district is certainly one of them.

Candidates who bypass opportunities to meet the people in their district’s forums, debates, and other events, minimize the voters’ vital information about what the candidate would like to accomplish. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization with a reputation for providing candidate forums for all candidates.

In this election, we canceled the forum we anticipated holding! We are disappointed that some candidates in contested races chose not to discuss the issues nor share their opinions with Muscatine County voters.

The LWV of Muscatine County invited all candidates in contested races to a candidates’ forum. Not all accepted. That is unfortunate.

Voters deserve better.

League of Women Voters of Muscatine County

Holly Oppelt, President