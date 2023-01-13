Leyden sentenced for heroin distribution

CEDAR RAPIDS — Taylor James Leyden, 30, of Riverside, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office from the Northern District of Iowa, Leyden pleaded guilty on July 5, 2022. At the guilty plea he admitted he conspired with others to distribute heroin. Evidence at prior hearings and information presented at the sentencing hearing showed that in 2021, the Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several heroin and fentanyl traffickers in the Cedar Rapids area. In March 2021, based on intercepted communications from the wiretap, a vehicle in which Leyden was riding was stopped. During a search, he was found in possession of over 10 grams of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl and synthetic opioids acetyl fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene. About two months later, Leyden was again stopped by law enforcement and found to be in possession of about 3.5 grams of a substance that contained heroin, fentanyl and metonitazene.

He was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. After completing his sentence, he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Seven other subjects, Cody Scott Deklotz, Andrew James Lehman, Ryan Rick Schlittor, Melinda Salvatora Werning, Jerry Dwayne Banghart, Thomas Nathaniel May, and DeMarco Demon Irwin previously pleaded guilty in the heroin conspiracy and have been sentenced.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of the DEA, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Marion Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Asst. United States Attorney Dan Chatham.

