With the waters of the Mississippi River invading Riverside Park, city workers placed a life vest on the Fisher of the Clams statue as a way of lightening the work that is going into making sure the city remains safe. Right now the park is closed to all traffic as water has risen to about 20 feet, or moderate flood stage. The water is expected to reach major flood stage later this week and crest next week.
top story editor's pick topical
Life jackets save lives
Related to this story
Take a look around the Quad Cities as the Mississippi River continues to rise.
More closures are planned.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties in response to flooding along the Mississippi River.
“Many hands make light work” is an old saying that is not lost on 12-year-old Lorraine Giltner who went with her mom Janie Giltner to the rive…