MUSCATINE — Mr. and Mrs. Michael T. Lee will celebrate their 50th Golden wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023. Michael T. Lee and Cathy S. Fisher were married on Feb. 14, 1973, at Faith United Church of Christ in Muscatine where the Rev. Walter R. Ross officiated.

The matron of honor was Pamela Ann Fisher-Poorman, sister of the bride. The best man was Stephen (Reno) Musser, friend of the groom.

Their children are Samantha S. Lee-Balmaceda (Dan) and Valerie A. Lee-Smothers. They have four grandchildren — Alexis, Anthony, Ryan and Rachel.

Parents of the bride are the late Forrest and Arlene Fisher, and the parents of the groom are the late Edward and Loretta Lee.