Tess Lough, 25, was the winning recipient of the 2019 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award from the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce. The Athena Young Professional Award is given to a nominee who meets the following criteria: an emerging leader who demonstrates excellence, creativity, and initiative in his or her business or profession, positively impact the quality of life for others in the community and serves as a role model for young women personally and professionally. The award ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thanksgiving Luncheon with 750-plus attendees from local businesses.
Lough, the daughter of Bruce and Susan of Letts, was nominated by the Junior League of Peoria, a non-for-profit organization of women leaders who make sustainable improvements in their community. Lough is the fund development manager for the nonprofit. She has also held several other leadership roles through the Women’s Initiative Network at Caterpillar Inc., Young Professionals of Caterpillar, Helping Our Patients Everyday, and many more.
Lough was a graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School in 2012, graduated from the University of Iowa in 2016, and is currently employed by Caterpillar Inc., as a revenue analyst II and located in Peoria, Illinois.
