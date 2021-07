Harold (Sonny) Pace Jr. will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 18, 2021.

In honor of the occasion, an open house for family and friends will be held at his home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

No gifts necessary, but cards are always welcome.

Cards and memories may also be mailed to 1618 Sweetland Road, Muscatine, IA 52761.

