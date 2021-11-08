Snyder honored for long career in veterinary medicine

AMES – On Oct. 20, a Muscatine native was honored with an alumni award during a Homecoming celebration at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Paul W. Snyder, son of Janet Snyder and the late Homer Snyder, and a 1976 graduate of Muscatine High School, was presented with the Stange Award for Meritorious Service. The award is the highest honor that can be presented to distinguished alumni of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Snyder, a senior pathologist and manager at Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc., Southeast, is widely recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of toxicologic pathology. He also provides expert second-opinion histopathology review services. He has also significantly shaped the current status of the veterinary pathology field while influencing its future through his research, mentorship, teaching and broad leadership.

He has served in valuable advisory roles to both government regulators in understanding the potential impact of pharmaceuticals, biotheraputics and chemicals on the immune system of animals and the relevance of those findings for humans. He has also advanced the knowledge of comparative cardiovascular pathology, where he served in advisory roles to study the impact of chemicals that may initiate vascular disease.

