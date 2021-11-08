Snyder honored for long career in veterinary medicine

AMES – On Oct. 20, a Muscatine native was honored with an alumni award during a Homecoming celebration at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Paul W. Snyder, son of Janet Snyder and the late Homer Snyder, and a 1976 graduate of Muscatine High School, was presented with the Stange Award for Meritorious Service. The award is the highest honor that can be presented to distinguished alumni of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Snyder, a senior pathologist and manager at Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc., Southeast, is widely recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of toxicologic pathology. He also provides expert second-opinion histopathology review services. He has also significantly shaped the current status of the veterinary pathology field while influencing its future through his research, mentorship, teaching and broad leadership.
He has served in valuable advisory roles to both government regulators in understanding the potential impact of pharmaceuticals, biotheraputics and chemicals on the immune system of animals and the relevance of those findings for humans. He has also advanced the knowledge of comparative cardiovascular pathology, where he served in advisory roles to study the impact of chemicals that may initiate vascular disease.
His scientific collaborations include 14 years studying the long-term effects of the Exxon Valdez oil spill on sea otters in Alaska.
During his tenure, from 1992 to 2014, at Purdue University, he rose through the academic ranks to become a full professor of veterinarians and pathologists. He garnered more than 50 research grants, culminating in 150 manuscripts, abstracts and chapters in scholarly journals and technical books.
He is also a leader in scientific societies and boards in the field of pathology and toxicology, having served on 20 leadership communities. His most notable impact was as counselor and president of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology.
Snyder earned a doctoral degree from Purdue University in 1992. He is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists and a fellow of the Imternational Academy of Toxicologic Pathology.
The award is presented annually for outstanding professional achievement in the area of education, government, industry, practice or other professional endeavors in veterinary medicine. It was established in 1970 by the Veterinary Medical Alumni Association at Iowa State University and named for Dr. Charles H. Stange who was dean of the college from 1906-1936.
Four others were also honored with awards from the Iowa State University Alumni Association during the celebration.