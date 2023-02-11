Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

Because of COVID-19, some sites continue to not be open to serve congregate meals. For these areas home-delivered meals will be available to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors and help them remain healthy, safe and independent in their homes.

For more information, call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Feb. 13-17

Monday: Chicken fajita soft shell tacos with shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, rice and beans, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! Cornflake chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, honey-glazed carrots, Caesar salad, strawberry shortcake, whole grain roll.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, four-way mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, Apple Orchard bar.

Thursday: Chicken with alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles, tossed salad, dressing, peach crisp, breadstick.

Friday: Loose meat sandwich on bun, potato salad, seasoned peas, seasonal fruit.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.