During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, cold and frozen, to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
Please note the attached instructions on how to heat the frozen meals. These meals also can be placed in the refrigerator to thaw. It is best to eat the meals within four days after thawing.
For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Sept. 21-25
Monday, Sept. 21: Delivery Day! Swiss steak, seven-grain wild rice, carrots, applesauce, brownie.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, roasted vegetables, white dinner roll, fresh orange, cherry cobbler.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Delivery Day! Meat loaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh pear, raspberry sherbet.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Roast pork, mashed sweet potato, cauliflower, whole grain bread, fresh apple.
Friday, Sept. 25: Delivery Day! Pot roast, whipped potatoes, carrots, honey dinner roll, watermelon, orange juice.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
