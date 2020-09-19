× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, cold and frozen, to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

Please note the attached instructions on how to heat the frozen meals. These meals also can be placed in the refrigerator to thaw. It is best to eat the meals within four days after thawing.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Sept. 21-25

Monday, Sept. 21: Delivery Day! Swiss steak, seven-grain wild rice, carrots, applesauce, brownie.