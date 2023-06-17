Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

June 19-23

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon apple slices, garlic wheat roll.

Tuesday: Turkey and slice cheese on wheat bread, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, creamy cucumber and onion salad, copper penny salad, fruit.

Wednesday: Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potatoes, green peas, fruited pudding, garlic French bread.

Thursday: Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad, tropical fruit, wheat roll.

Friday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad, dressing, fruited gelatin.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.